Rib Crib will be raising funds for the families of Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan at its downtown restaurant, 302 E. First St., next week.
The policemen were shot multiple times during a traffic stop June 29. Johnson died June 30, and Zarkeshan remains in the hospital.
The downtown Rib Crib will donate 100% of its profits from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, to both families through the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Benevolence Fund. Takeout and delivery are encouraged, in addition to dining inside.
“Our hearts are broken for the family of Sgt. Johnson, and we continue to pray for Officer Zarkeshan and his family as he recovers,” said Garrett Mills, president and CEO of Rib Crib and Chandler Hospitality Group. “Sgt. Johnson was a regular at our Rib Crib Blue Dome location in downtown Tulsa, and it’s just hard to imagine that we will never see him walk through the door again.
“Our law enforcement officers need the help of our community, and I encourage everyone across Tulsa to find a way to show their support for those who do the job right and work tirelessly to serve and protect.”
In the Raw Sushi to donate sales of roll
In the Raw Sushi restaurants will donate proceeds from a new Sgt. Craig Johnson roll to help support his family.
The roll will be offered daily through July 31.
The roll includes cream cheese, tempura salmon, guacamole and jalapeno, rolled in masago and topped with spicy tuna tartare, eel sauce, tobika and slivered red onion for $16.
The restaurants are at 3321 S. Peoria Ave. and 6151 S. Sheridan Road.