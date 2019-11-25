Sean “Sticks” Larkin, Tulsa police officer and television personality, has signed up to be a celebrity server at Take 2: A Resonance Café, 309 S. Main St.
Larkin is scheduled to serve at the restaurant 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Larkin is an analyst on A&E’s “Live PD,” the host of “Live PD Presents PD CAM,” and part of the cast of “Live Rescue.”
Larkin’s appearance will benefit Resonance Center for Women, which operates Take 2: A Resonance Café. Resonance helps formerly incarcerated women transition to a normal life.