There is still time to enter the Tulsa World’s 12 Days of Cookies contest for a chance to win a prize.
Think you have a recipe worth sharing?
For a chance to win a grand prize gift basket from Okie Spice & Trade Co., 107 N. Main St., Sand Springs, send your recipe (or recipes) by midnight Nov. 27 to Attn: Nicole Marshall Middleton, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK, 74102 or by email to scene@tulsaworld.com.
We’ll choose a selection of the best recipes and stories and publish the winning submissions in the newspaper and online.
And if you are looking for a good gift idea, we have a special holiday sale on “Tulsa World Cookies,” a full-color cookbook with 100 recipes from staff members, readers and local bakeries. Buy one for $15.
Many of the recipes in the book came from our annual 12 Days of Cookies contest.
Buy the books online at tulsaworld.com/store, by calling 918-581-7346 or visiting the Tulsa World office, 315 S. Boulder Ave.
