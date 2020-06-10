Farmers markets
After a delay from April, area farmers markets have finally begun. Find all of your favorite Cherry Street vendors at the Tulsa Farmers’ Market’s new location in Kendall Whittier, 1 S. Lewis Ave., from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the first hour of the market is designated for high-risk individuals. For more information on safety guidelines, visit tulsafarmersmarket.org.
The Rose District Farmer’s Market, 418 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Visit its Facebook page for more information.
Cain’s Ballroom
The Schwag, a Grateful Dead tribute band, is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets will be limited to allow for social distancing.
For tickets and more information, visit cainsballroom.com.
Gathering Place
The popular Tulsa park at 2650 S. John Williams Way has reopened in a first phase that finds all major pathways, lawns and trails open to the public. In addition, the skate park and BMX Pump Track have opened. Still remaining closed: the lodge, boathouse, Adventure Playground and sports courts.
Visit gatheringplace.org for more information.
Tulsa Zoo
The Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North, reopened to the public with several safeguards against the ongoing pandemic. The most noticeable of these: All guests must make ticket reservations online, and when they do, they must select a three-hour window in which they will begin and end a visit. This will act to limit the number of guests on zoo grounds. Other measures taken include minimizing touch points, social distancing and cleaning protocols that have been increased.
During the initial opening stage, outdoor exhibits will be opened; staff will direct visitors into the Rainforest and Lost Kingdom buildings; select food services, the train, outdoor gift purchases and the St. John Family Den will be accessible. For more, visit tulsazoo.org.
Oxley Nature Center/Redbud Valley Nature Preserve
The Oxley Nature Center, with 800 acres and 9 miles of trails at Mohawk Park, is open. The center’s programs will be limited to botany walks, butterfly walks and birding walks. The trails at Redbud Valley Nature Preserve are also open. A special note: Those entering either visitor center must wear a mask, and their temperature will be taken before they can enter the building. There will also be special hours, and guests are encouraged to bring water, as fountains will not be in order. For more, visit oxleynaturecenter.org.
Museum gardens
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, reopened last week for museum members only and will open to the public Wednesday, June 17. The reopening includes gardens only and with timed entry and limited capacity. Entry times will be available every half hour, and a day’s final entry time will be one hour before closing. Tickets can be purchased online at philbrook.org; they are also available by phone at 918-748-5300, but only during regular operating hours. Guests are encouraged to visit the 25 acres of gardens and bring water, picnics, blankets, sketchbooks, board games and binoculars. Masks are encouraged.
While Gilcrease Museum is closed, its gardens are open and free to visit. For information, visit gilcrease.org.
Mid America Ford & Shelby Nationals
Tulsa will host the 46th annual Mid America Ford & Shelby Nationals on June 17-21. The event runs Wednesday through Sunday and will feature road racing at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, drag racing at Tulsa Raceway Park, a Thursday night cruise to the Tulsa Arts District and more. Some annual events, like the usual banquet, are being modified, but the show is still a go. For more information, visit musclecarevents.org.
Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo
The annual Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo will feature a variety of vendors with everything from outdoor furniture and home appliances to all kinds of resources for your next DIY home project. Originally scheduled to take place in April, the free event runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 20; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, in the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. For more, visit springhomeexpo.com.
Featured video