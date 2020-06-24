Gary Busey
Tulsa native Gary Busey, known for his Academy Award-nominated performance in “The Buddy Holly Story,” will be signing copies of his book, “Buseyisms: Gary Busey’s Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth,” from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Harwelden Mansion, 2210 S. Main St. The event is sponsored by The Church Studio.
“Buseyisms” is a free-wheeling memoir about the actor’s life and career, which has ranged from the Tulsa cult TV series “The Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting” to hit films including “Lethal Weapon” and “Under Siege” to surviving a near-fatal motorcycle accident.
Cost is $50, which includes a copy of the book. The afternoon will also feature beer and wine, appetizers and live music by pianist Spencer Sutton. To purchase tickets, visit thechurchstudio.com.
‘Batman’
Philbrook Museum of Art’s summer film program, Films on the Lawn, will head north, as the museum will partner with the Admiral Twin Drive-In to present the 1989 blockbuster “Batman” on Thursday, June 25, at the theater, 7355 E. Easton St. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with the film starting at dusk, around 9 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for teens, with children 12 and younger admitted free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets and more information, call 918-748-5300 or visit philbrook.org.
Farmers markets
Find all of your favorite Cherry Street vendors at the Tulsa Farmers’ Market’s new location in Kendall Whittier, 1 S. Lewis Ave., from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the first hour of the market is designated for high-risk individuals. For more information on safety guidelines, visit tulsafarmersmarket.org.
The Rose District Farmer’s Market, 418 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Visit its Facebook page for more information.
Museum gardens
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, is open to the public. The reopening includes gardens only and with timed entry and limited capacity. Entry times will be available every half hour, and a day’s final entry time will be one hour before closing. Tickets can be purchased online at philbrook.org; they are also available by phone at 918-748-5300, but only during regular operating hours. Guests are encouraged to visit the 25 acres of gardens and bring water, picnics, blankets, sketchbooks, board games and binoculars. Masks are encouraged.
While Gilcrease Museum is closed, its gardens are open and free to visit. For information, visit gilcrease.org.
Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers are ready to play ball, with some changes this year. The Drillers will operate a team in the Texas Collegiate League with a regular-season schedule of 30 games, including 15 at ONEOK Field — June 30-July 2, July 7-9, July 14-19 and July 24-26. All home games start at 7 p.m. Tulsa’s opening three-game homestand Tuesday-Thursday, June 30-July 2, will be against the Frisco RoughRiders.
Five games will be followed by fireworks displays — July 2, July 17-18 and July 24-25. Other regular promotions include Family Funday (Sundays), $2 Tuesdays (excluding June 30), Paws and $3 Claws including Bark In the Park (Wednesdays) and Thirsty Thursdays. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
