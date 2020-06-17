Mid America Ford & Shelby Nationals
Tulsa will host the 46th annual Mid America Ford & Shelby Nationals on Wednesday-Sunday, June 17-21. The event will feature road racing at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, drag racing at Tulsa Raceway Park, a Thursday night cruise to the Tulsa Arts District and more. Some annual events, like the usual banquet, are being modified, but the show is still a go. For more information, visit musclecarevents.org.
Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo
The annual Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo will feature a variety of vendors with everything from outdoor furniture and home appliances to all kinds of resources for your next DIY home project. Originally scheduled to take place in April, the free event will run from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 20; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, in the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. For more, visit springhomeexpo.com.
Farmers markets
Find all of your favorite Cherry Street vendors at the Tulsa Farmers’ Market’s new location in Kendall Whittier, 1 S. Lewis Ave., from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 20. Due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the first hour of the market is designated for high-risk individuals. For more information on safety guidelines, visit tulsafarmersmarket.org.
The Rose District Farmer’s Market, 418 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Visit its Facebook page for more information.
Museum gardens
Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will open to the public Wednesday, June 17. The reopening includes gardens only and with timed entry and limited capacity. Entry times will be available every half hour, and a day’s final entry time will be one hour before closing. Tickets can be purchased online at philbrook.org; they are also available by phone at 918-748-5300, but only during regular operating hours. Guests are encouraged to visit the 25 acres of gardens and bring water, picnics, blankets, sketchbooks, board games and binoculars. Masks are encouraged.
While Gilcrease Museum is closed, its gardens are open and free to visit. For information, visit gilcrease.org.
Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers are ready to play ball, with some changes this year. The Drillers will operate a team in the Texas Collegiate League with a regular-season schedule of 30 games, including 15 at ONEOK Field — June 30-July 2, July 7-9, July 14-19 and July 24-26. All home games start at 7 p.m. Tulsa’s opening three-game homestand June 30-July 2 will be against the Frisco RoughRiders.
Five games will be followed by fireworks displays — July 2, July 17-18 and July 24-25. Other regular promotions include Family Funday (Sundays), $2 Tuesdays (excluding June 30), Paws and $3 Claws including Bark In the Park (Wednesdays) and Thirsty Thursdays. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Safari Joe’s H2O
The family can swim and slide again seven days a week but with a limited capacity at Safari Joe’s H2O, 4707 E. 21st St. Signage promotes social distancing, and the staff will wear masks and perform temperature checks at the entry gate. There will also be bag checks by employees behind sneeze guards; guests are encouraged to carry a clear bag to provide faster entry to the park. Wipe dispensers and hand-washing stations will be available throughout the park, and each night the park grounds will be fogged with disinfectant, according to the website. For more, visit safarijoesh2o.com.
FlyingTee
At FlyingTee at the Jenks Riverwalk, 600 Riverwalk Terrace, where playing golf with your friends is more like playing a video game, the bays are open, and walk-ins are welcome. Guests should expect new protocols like additional sanitizing and physical distancing requirements. For more, visit flyingteegolf.com.
