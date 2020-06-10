Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, a restaurant featuring classic American fare and signature whiskey cocktails, is scheduled to open to the public Friday, June 12.
The restaurant is located 4532 E. 51st St. in a new building on the site where the old Green Onion restaurant operated for many years.
The Big Whiskey's menu will feature such dishes as fried wontons filled with buffalo chicken dip, a barbecue burger topped with onion rings, bacon and Honey Whiskey barbecue sauce, and the signature chicken ranch alfredo pasta, which includes penne noodles smothered in alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken.
The lengthy menu includes appetizers, salads, seafood, sandwiches, pastas, burgers, steaks, wings, tacos and desserts. Most main items are priced $10 to $15.
The restaurant also has more than 100 whiskeys, bourbons and scotches and features multiple signature whiskey cocktails.
Big Whiskey’s includes a private party room and a patio facing 51st Street that will be enclosed by the fall.
The franchisee of the regional chain restaurant is Black Gold Restaurant Group, headed by Tulsa businessman Sean Sylvester.
"The Big Whiskey's brand really stood out to me,” Sylvester said. “It's catchy but original, and their product speaks for itself. It will be a welcome addition to our restaurant landscape in Tulsa."
Big Whiskey's has 14 restaurants scattered over Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nevada and Alabama.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Dine-in service will be available according to COVID-19 guidelines.
The phone number is 918-576-6996.