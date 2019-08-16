Trinchero wines to highlight Biga dinner

Wine rep Elizabeth Miller will host a dinner featuring wines from Trinchero Family Estates in California's Napa Valley at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Trinchero has more than 50 wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries.

Wines at the dinner will include Napa Cellars sauvignon blanc, Bieler Pere et Fils Coteaux d'Aix-Provence rosé and Dona Paula Smoked Red Blend (Argentina).

They will be paired with heirloom tomato salad, roast salmon with basil-tapenade vinaigrette, short ribs with serrano chimichurri and strawberry-ricotta tartlets.

Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.

McAlister's to offer $1 lemonades Tuesday

McAlister's Deli restaurants will offer $1 glasses of pure cane sugar lemonade Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The offer is not good on any other flavor of lemonade.

