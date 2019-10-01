Bill and Ruth’s, a fixture at 15th Street and Lewis Avenue for more than 25 years, has reopened in its new building at 2647 E. 15th St.
The restaurant was founded by Anita and Samih Saiymeh after Samih immigrated to the United States from Damascus, Syria, in the late 1970s.
Their daughter, Ayschia, and her husband, Jeff Kuykendall, have taken over operation of the new restaurant.
Bill and Ruth’s had to relocate after its former location was sold to QuikTrip.
Bill and Ruth’s serves classic deli sandwiches, soups, salads, pasta dishes, baked potatoes and desserts.
The new building, which includes a covered front patio, has incorporated items from the old restaurant into the design, including an old exterior sign that decorates the main dining room.
Bill and Ruth’s is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-742-9842.