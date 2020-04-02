Tulsa-area Billy Sims Barbecue restaurants are giving back to the front-line health-care workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Each week stores located in Tulsa are donating meals to the front-line responders on the COVID-19 floors at area hospitals.
Additionally, several Tulsa-area locations also are partnering with Food on the Move to provide needy families with meals during this time. Food on the Move is looking for additional restaurant partners for anyone interested in also partnering with this community organization.
Restaurants or hospitals interested in partnering with Billy Sims should send a message to guestservices@billysimsbbq.com or send a text to 918-740-3374.