BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is scheduled to open its first Tulsa location Monday, Nov. 4, at 9009 E. 71st St., according to a restaurant spokesperson.
The restaurant, which features a far-ranging menu and its own craft beers, will be located in a former Chili’s spot between the east entrance to Woodland Hills Mall and Ashley’s Homestore.
Construction on the new building started last summer.
The menu offers dozens of items, including appetizers, wings, ribs, flatbreads, salads, pork chops, prime rib, steaks, pastas, burgers, tacos, soups, chili, pizzas, sandwiches, lighter fare and gluten-free items.
BJ’s, which started as a pizza place in California in 1976, today has 204 restaurants scattered across 27 states, including a location in Oklahoma City.
Hours for the Tulsa store will be 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday.