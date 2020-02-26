Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega is scheduled to open to the public Thursday, Feb. 27, at 211 E. Second St. in the Blue Dome District.
Chef-proprietor Robert Merrifield of the Polo Grill in Utica Square and his wife, Donna, are the owners.
“We have a lot of interesting items in the market area, and the restaurant will offer good food with fast service at a good price,” Robert Merrifield said Wednesday. “We know a lot of downtown workers don’t have a lot of time for lunch, and we have made the process as easy for them as possible.”
The restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches, burgers and other entrees, including oven-roasted turkey and bacon, tuna salad croissant, slaw dog, chicken-fried steak, meatloaf, roasted chicken and braised pork shanks.
It also offers breakfast dishes, including 10 different skillet items, malted pancakes, steel-cut oatmeal, biscuits and gravy, granola, breakfast burrito, waffles and quiche, to name a few.
Soups include black bean tenderloin, potato and gin-and-tomato bisque.
All but three items on the menu are priced less than $10 and many are $5 to $6.
Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega also offers full bar service beginning at 11 a.m.
Omar Galvan is director of operations, Ruby Guerbous assistant director of operations, Meghan Johanning executive chef and general manager, Jo Cagle front of house manager and Teddie Sartor bodega manager.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The phone number is 918-258-3663.