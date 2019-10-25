Wine rep Taylor Gardner will host a dinner featuring wines from Bogle Vineyards at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.

The Bogle family has been making wines in the Clarksburg, California, region for 50 years.

Wines will include Bogle sauvignon blanc, Phantom red blend and Juggernaut cabernet sauvignon.

They will be paired with corn and cod chowder, chicken and andouille étouffée, barbecue pork loin and carrot cake.

Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.

