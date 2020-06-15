Bread and Butter Kitchen

Bread and Butter Kitchen + Bakery has closed after three years at 3837 E. 51 St. Tulsa World file

 Jessie Wardarski/ Tulsa World

Bread and Butter Kitchen + Bakery, 3837 E. 51st St., has closed, according to its Facebook post, saying COVID-19 is to blame.

“Goodbyes are hard! It’s with a heavy heart to share with you that we have closed our restaurant,” according to the post. “ COVID-19 and the economic impact on our restaurant has crushed our ability to do what we love most, serve you. We want to thank you for creating and sharing memories with us over the years and want to wish you and your family a safe and happy summer. We love you Oklahoma!”

Bread and Butter Kitchen + Bakery opened in summer 2017 after renovating a former Marie Callender’s building.

