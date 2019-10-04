BurnCo BBQ and Marshall Brewing Co. are teaming for a sausage-making, beer-pairing event at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at BurnCo, 1738 S. Boston Ave.
Participants will be treated to a smoked cheese and craft beer reception before being seated for a sausage-making demonstration and beer pairings.
BurnCo’s Craig Kus will lead the sausage-making demonstration. Wes Alexander, director of marketing and sales for Marshall, will explain the beer pairings with each sausage.
"Our friends at BurnCo share our love for German-style lager,” Alexander said in a news release. “We are excited to work together to offer an experience that offers a fun explanation and experience of German culture as it relates to sausage and beer.”
The pairings will include bockwurst with dunkel lager, knackwurst with Oktoberfest lager, cabbagewurst with volks pils and This Land Beer brat with This Land lager.
The over-21 event is expected to sell out fast.
Tickets are $30 plus tax per person. They are available through eventbrite.com.