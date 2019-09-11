Candy Castle has scheduled a grand-opening celebration Thursday, Sept. 12.
Candy Castle moved from south Tulsa to downtown at 525 S. Main St. in mid-August.
Thursday’s celebration will feature 99-cent ice cream cones and old-fashioned sodas all day. Children can get a free ice cream cone from 5-6 p.m.
“Princess Belle and Captain America also will make an appearance from 4:30 to 6:30,” said Tricia McGuire, who owns the store with her husband, Andy.
Candy Castle is known for its old-fashioned soda fountain, ice cream and a variety of bulk and retro candies.
Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-960-8300.
Candy Castle opened at 106th Street and Memorial Drive in 2016, and the McGuires acquired the store in 2018.
Featured video