Colorful concoctions from an old-fashioned soda fountain are specialties of the house at Candy Castle. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Candy Castle will complete its move from south Tulsa to downtown when it opens Friday morning, Aug. 16, at 525 S. Main St.

Candy Castle is known for its old-fashioned soda fountain, ice cream and a variety of bulk and retro candies.

“We will have everything we had in the old store, plus we have added sundaes and banana splits,” said Tricia McGuire, who owns the store with her husband, Andy.

Opening-day ceremonies will include an appearance by Spider Man from 6-7 p.m.

Regular store hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-960-8300.

Candy Castle opened at 106th Street and Memorial Drive in 2016, and the McGuires acquired the store in 2018.

