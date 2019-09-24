Celebrity Fine Dining Restaurant, 3109 S. Yale Ave., will be closing for about a month for renovations, according to its Facebook page.
The restaurant was purchased last month by 3 Sirens Restaurant Group. The post reads, in part:
“As many of you know, Celebrity Fine Dining Restaurant, aka Celebrity Club as we all still lovingly call it, traded hands from the 56-year lineage of Mike Samara and his family to the careful hands of 3 Sirens Restaurant Group.
“It is with great excitement and anticipation we announce we will be renovating and repairing this iconic Tulsa space and bringing a rejuvenation of its original grandeur back to life.
“With respect to the decor, the nostalgia and the memories all held very dear, when you return to this space you will feel the buzz and excitement that started so many years back, and we will take it another 56 years. But these things do take time. So we will be closing our doors September 28, Saturday at close, and we will be reopening November 1, just in time for the holidays.
“Don’t worry, the fried chicken & tableside Caesar aren’t going anywhere.”
The 3 Sirens group, headed by Johnna Hayes, Sara Day and Debra Zinke, owns The Bramble restaurants at 1302 E. Sixth St. and 400 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, as well as Bird & Bottle, 3324 E. 31st St.