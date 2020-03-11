Chick-fil-A announced on its website Wednesday that it will begin selling its sauces in bottles as a pilot project in Florida.
Starting in April and May, customers will be able to purchase 16-fluid-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.
Retail sales of the 16-ounce bottled sauces start at $3.49. With every purchase, 100% of the profits will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Iniative, which will award $17 million in scholarships to 6,700 employees this year.
According to the website, the success of the pilot program will help determine if the sauces will be sold nationwide later this year.