Time is running short for Cosmo Café fans.
Cosmo Café, known for a crowd that is as eclectic as its menu and cocktails, is closing at the end of service Saturday, Aug. 10, according to owners Miranda and Phil Kaiser.
The Kaisers opened Cosmo Café at 67th Street and Memorial Drive in 2004 and moved to its current Brookside location at 3334 S. Peoria Ave. in 2010.
In addition to Cosmo Café, they also operate Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant & Bar in the Tulsa Arts District.
The Kaisers released a joint statement about the closing:
“It is with a great mass of emotions that Cosmo Café will be closing its doors on Saturday, August 10. It’s been a kicka$$ 15-year run, but we’re not getting any younger.
“The good news is that we will incorporate some of the iconic Cosmo menu items on our Laffa lunch menu and will be continuing the Cosmo catering side of things from there, too. So all is not lost! (Plus our lives will get a tad less stressful, so be happy for us!)
“We are so proud of what we and our staff have accomplished over the years and our lives will forever be better by the people we’ve had the upmost pleasure in calling our friends and Cosmo family. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years and long live the Thanksgiving Sandwich!!!”
The Thanksgiving sandwich has been on the Cosmo Café menu since opening day. It features smoked turkey, cream cheese, cranberry relish, hot stuffing and tomatoes on choice of bread, though honey wheat is the preferred pairing.
Cosmo Café also is known for its selection of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items.
Miranda, a native of England, and Phil, a native Tulsan, met when both were living in Jerusalem, where they operated Strudel, a coffee and cocktail bar, for more than five years before moving to Tulsa in 2002.
Cosmo Café is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.