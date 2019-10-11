If visions of Pimple Poppers and Snot Rockets are running through your head, then Sugar Booger in Jenks has what you need.
Sugar Booger, 116 E. Main St., features Hawaiian shaved ice topped with a variety of fruit, candy and other sweets.
Many of the Sugar Booger creations also have gross names, which children seem to love.
In addition to the ones mentioned above, one will find I Dream of Boogers, Boogers & Cream, Bloody Booger and Baby Booger, the latter having nothing to do with the size of the product.
Sugar Boogers run $3.75 to $6.75. Customers also can build their own combinations.
Sugar Booger is open four days a week: 3-8 p.m. Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.