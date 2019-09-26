Deco Lounge has opened, appropriately, in the Deco District downtown at 607 S. Boston Ave.
Deco Lounge features a limited menu of burgers, garlic-marinated chicken tenders, five-spice thighs, chicken sandwich, wings and Asian-influenced appetizers, such as pork potstickers, egg rolls and kimchi fries.
Brothers Hong Jow and Shing Jow, whose family ran Golden Palace for 39 years, are owners. Golden Palace, 5125 S. Peoria Ave., closed earlier this year.
Deco Lounge also has full bar service with interesting lists of wines, craft cocktails and local beers.
Deco Lounge has art deco-style doors and a sleek-looking dining room and bar.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Hong Jow said the bar probably will stay open later, and closing hours will be flexible for now.
The phone number is 918-932-8391.