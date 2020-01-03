El Chico Mexican Cafe has closed its longtime location in Tulsa Promenade mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave.
A spokesperson for Consolidated Restaurant Operations, the parent company for El Chico, confirmed Friday the mall restaurant has been closed permanently.
At one time, 15 to 20 years ago, El Chico had five stores in the Tulsa area. The Broken Arrow location closed last year.
It still has two restaurants in Tulsa. They are at 9705 E. 71st St. and 9825 E. 21st St.
El Chico also has locations in Ardmore, Lawton, Muskogee and Norman, according to its website.
Gallery: 22 new restaurants coming to the Tulsa area in 2020
French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar
After operating for 40 years at 71st Street and Yale Avenue, the French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar will be among five restaurants scheduled to locate in the Vast Bank building in the Tulsa Arts District. A spokesman for the restaurant said it will continue to operate at its current site until the move, likely to happen in the spring.
Matt Barnard
Osteria
Also coming to Vast is Osteria, an Italian restaurant that opened in Oklahoma City about a year ago. It is headed by two chefs — Oklahoma native Jonathan Stranger and Italian-born Fabio Viviani.
Courtesy
In the Raw
In the Raw Sushi will break out two new concepts in Vast — in the raw GoGo and in the raw Vu. Vu (seen here in a rendering) will have a 1,250-square-foot rooftop terrace to go with 4,600 square feet of dining space. GoGo will be a grab-and-go sushi place.
Courtesy
Hummingbird Coffee + Beer
The fifth eatery in the Vast building will be Hummingbird Coffee + Beer.
Courtesy
Brook Restaurant & Bar
Brook Restaurant & Bar, popular for its cheese fries on Brookside, will be among the tenants in the OTASCO building project at 201 E. Second St. The building will be called Park 201. The Brook will have 7,000 square feet indoors and 3,000 square feet of patio space. The target opening is March 1.
Tulsa World file
The Goat Bar & Kitchen
The Goat Bar & Kitchen, featuring Mediterranean/European cuisine, is projected to open in February or March in the East Village. Owners are James Alame and his cousin, Nabil Alame, who has moved here from Paris, France. James Alame is the son of Tally Alame, owner of Tally’s Good Food Cafe.
SCOTT CHERRY/Tulsa World
Calo Latin Grill & Tequileria
Polo Grill owners are putting a new restaurant, Caló Latin Grill & Tequileria, on the ground floor of the historic Adams Building downtown.
SCOTT CHERRY/Tulsa World
Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega
Polo Grill owners Donna and Robert Merrifield (pictured) will also open Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega in space formerly occupied by Lambrusco’z in the Blue Dome District.
STEPHEN PINGRY
La Tertulia
Another Blue Dome newcomer will be La Tertulia next door to Peacemaker Lobster & Crab. Chef Kevin Nashan, owner of both restaurants, said the new project is “near and dear to my heart.”
Nashan was reared in Santa Fe, where his family owned a beloved northern New Mexican restaurant, La Tertulia, for 27 years. It was founded by his Hispanic grandfather in 1972.
Matt Barnard
RESTAURANTS
Four Tran family sisters — Linh, Kally, Marie and Ada — will open Kai, a Vietnamese restaurant, near the library and courthouses. Their parents were the founders of the long-running Viet Huong restaurant. Viet Huong was sold to new owners last year.
Tulsa World file
Empire Slice House
Empire Slice House, a popular pizzeria out of Oklahoma City, will open between Cain’s Ballroom and Soundpony Lounge in the old Yeti space. The Empire Slice House website describes itself this way: “It’s like Frank Sinatra and David Bowie had a pizza baby.”
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
MASA
MASA food truck owner Robert Carnoske sits in front of the food truck. MASA, which features South American fusion cuisine, will make a more permanent home just down the street from Cain’s when it takes over the food operation in The Hunt Club.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World file
FarmBar
Lisa Becklund (right) and Linda Ford, operators of the Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy near Depew, are bringing their farm-to-table dining experience to the 18th Street and Boston Avenue area with FarmBar. It will be a 32-seat, dinner-only restaurant featuring agricultural cuisine of Oklahoma. They will continue their seasonal weekend dinners at the farm.
Tulsa World file
Del Taco
Del Taco, a national chain restaurant, is opening a restaurant at 71st Street and Mingo Road in Tulsa. Del Taco is a Tex-Mex restaurant that also offers burgers, fries and shakes. It has more than 550 locations, including eight in the Oklahoma City area.
Courtesy
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Saffron is expected to open in
early 2020 in the former Bangkok Thai Buffet space near 31st Street and Harvard Avenue.
SCOTT CHERRY/Tulsa World
Mother Road Market
Look for
Akira Sushi & Ramen and Da Yolk coming to Mother Road Market.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Polo Lounge
Polo Grill owners Donna and Robert Merrifield have acquired space in Utica Square on the south side of Polo Grill, 2038 Utica Square, that will become Polo Lounge. It is expected to open in mid-October.
“It won’t replace the existing bar, but it will be connected to the restaurant,” Robert Merrifield said. “The new lounge will have more of a cognac look than dark woods, and it will have a bar menu separate from the restaurant.”
Tulsa World file
The Bramble
A third location for The Bramble is set to open in downtown Broken Arrow.
Matt Barnard
Maggie's Music Box
Downtown Jenks will get a boost when Maggie’s Music Box opens as a restaurant and music venue. It is owned by the operators of the former Soul City Gastropub, Amy and Kevin Smith.
Matt Barnard
Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar
Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar will open near 51st Street and Yale Avenue.
TOM GILBERT
Scott Cherry
918-581-8463
scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ScottCherryTW