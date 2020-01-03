El Chico Mexican Cafe has closed its longtime location in Tulsa Promenade Mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave.
A spokesperson for Consolidated Restaurant Operations, the parent company for El Chico, confirmed Friday the mall restaurant has been closed permanently.
At one time 15 to 20 years ago, El Chico had five stores in the Tulsa area. The Broken Arrow location closed last year.
It still has two restaurants in Tulsa. They are located at 9705 E. 71st St. and 9825 E. 21st St.
El Chico also has locations in Ardmore, Lawton, Muskogee and Norman, according to its website.