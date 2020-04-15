Elgin Park

Elgin Park is offering kits to make pizza at home this weekend. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

 Tom Gilbert

Elgin Park, 325 E. Conciliation Way, just across the street from ONEOK Field, is offering pizza kits to make pepperoni, sausage and veggie pizzas at home this weekend. The order deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

The kits include pizza dough, sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, sausage crumbles, assorted veggies, flour, cornmeal and instructions. The kits, which feed four people, are $25 each.

To order, visit pizzakit@elginparkbrewery.com. Pickup at Elgin Park will be 4-6 p.m. Friday or Saturday.

