Last week’s sale of pizza-making kits proved so popular that Elgin Park is offering a limited number of kits again this weekend.
The deadline to place orders is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Pickup will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The kits include pizza dough, sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, sausage crumbles, assorted veggies, flour, cornmeal and instructions. The kits, which feed four people, are $25 each.
To place an order, call 918-986-9910. Elgin Park is at 325 E. Conciliation Way, just across the street from ONEOK Field.
Whether the kits will be offered again in the future is expected to be a week-to-week decision.
