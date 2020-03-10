Empire Slice House, a gourmet pizza restaurant out of Oklahoma City, opens Tuesday, March 10, at 417 N. Main St., just down the sidewalk from Cain’s Ballroom.
The restaurant offers appetizers, salads and a lineup of specialty pizzas that include such choices as Fungus Among Us (cremini, baby portobellas, button mushrooms, spinach, truffle oil), Uncle Buck (mozzarella, pork meatballs, baked marinara, basil) and Notorious P.I.G. (pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, capicola, Canadian bacon).
The Empire Slice House website describes itself this way: “It’s like Frank Sinatra and David Bowie had a pizza baby.”
Empire Slice House is under the umbrella of the 84 Hospitality Group. Former Tulsan Rachel Cope is founder and CEO.
Keifer Truett is general manager of the Tulsa location.
Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. The phone number is 918-551-6669.
Other restaurants under the 84 Hospitality Group umbrella are Goro Ramen, Revolucion, Gun Izaka and Burger Punk.