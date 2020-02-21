A chef from Clearwater, Florida, is this year’s winner of the Wright Chef competition at Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville.
Jordan Keen bested four other finalists to become the artist in residency for a year at Copper Restaurant + Bar in the iconic Price Tower, designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Each year, the Wright Chef is selected by a panel of 12 regional culinary professionals during a weekend of competition. The winner has creative control of the menu and operational control of Copper Restaurant for one year.
Last year’s winner, Nook Ducre, formerly of New Orleans, has agreed to stay on as executive chef, a new position, to oversee the transition to the new Wright Chef.
Keen is scheduled to begin working at Copper on March 10.