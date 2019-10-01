Foolish Things High Dive opened Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 315 S. Trenton Ave. in the Sutdio Row area of the Pearl District.
Businesses in the area identify the neighborhood surrounding Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., as Studio Row.
The menu features a variety of street tacos and Korean-style dishes such as bulgogi, bib-im-bap and spicy pork. It also offers a line of specialty coffees and full bar service.
Owners Katie and Justin Carpenter also operate Foolish Things Coffee Co., 1001 S. Main St., and Foolish Things Bar + Biscuit, 3524 S. Peoria Ave.
Nick Corcoran recently was hired as kitchen manager for all three Foolish Things restaurants. He spent eight years as a pit master with Burn Co. BBQ, first on 11th Street then at 18th Street and Boston Avenue.
High Dive is located in space formerly occupied by The Coffee Blues.
High Dive serves breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch-dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Full hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.