Owner Kathy Bondy has announced the menu for the 40th-anniversary celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the French Hen, 7143 S. Yale Ave.
Dishes will include steak frites, buttermilk fried quail legs, pate de campagne, salmon nicoise, fried oyster Pernod, chicken chasseur, charcoal grilled veal chop and crème brulee.
The dishes were taken from French Hen menus going back to 1979.
They will be paired with Aubry Brut Jouy-les-Reims, LVE Rosé Cotes de Provence, Henri Perrusset Macon-Villages Chardonnay, Domaine Chignard Julienas “Beauvernay” Beaujolais, Chateau d’Arcole Saint-Emilion Grand Cru and La Fleur d’Or Sauternes.
Cost is $150 per person, plus gratuity. Reservations: 918-492-2596.