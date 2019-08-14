Kathy Bondy, owner of the French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar, has announced she will move the longtime, fine-dining restaurant to the new Vast Bank building in the Tulsa Arts District.
The building, scheduled to open in December at 110 N. Elgin Ave., will add the French Hen to other already-signed tenants, including Hummingbird Coffe + Bar and two concepts from In the Raw, a grab-and-go sushi spot called itr go go and an upscale, rooftop restaurant called in the raw Vü.
Bondy said in a news release that she will continue to operate in the French Hen’s original location in the Lighthouse Shopping Center at 7143 S. Yale Ave., where it is celebrating its 40th year, until the move. She expects to make the move in January 2020.
“We have had a wonderful experience in south Tulsa and have gained a devoted following of regulars whom I know all by name,” Bondy said. “I look forward to welcoming them to our beautiful space while embracing this opportunity to introduce the French Hen experience to a new generation of Tulsans.”
The new French Hen location, designed by architect James Boswell, will occupy 2,761 square feet of the ground floor and will seat about 80 guests.
A portion of the space will accommodate up to 14 people in a private setting. Groups of up to 50 can take advantage of the Vast Bank’s rooftop Rendezvous Room, which will have the option of service from the French Hen.
Bondy said she will bring the same staff, wine list and menu, including favorites such as grilled duck breast and fried oyster Pernod, plus some new dishes, to the new location.