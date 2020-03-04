Guy Fieri

Chef Guy Fieri is opening a Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar in April at the Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant in April. CHARLES SYKES/Invision/AP

 Charles Sykes

Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar is scheduled to open at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant in April.

"I've shot 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in Oklahoma and all over Texas, and let me tell you, this part of the country knows good food," Fieri said in a release.

Fieri, noted restaurateur and national television personality, plans to offer his signature dishes in the new restaurant. They include Trash Can Nachos, American Royal Ribs and the Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger.

The 277-seat restaurant will be located at the south end of the casino. It includes a large patio area with a view of The Oasis pool.

The nearest Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar locations are in Las Vegas and Branson, Missouri.

