In response to coronavirus concerns, PRHYME: Downtown Steakhouse and Juniper Restaurant are offering take-home curbside service, beginning Friday, March 13.
Diners may call in their orders, and the food will be brought to their vehicles when they arrive.
The restaurants are part of the JTR Group, headed by chef-proprietor Justin Thompson.
PRHYME is located at 111 N. Main St. The phone number is 918-794-7700 and the website is prhymetulsa.com.
Juniper is located at 324 E. Third St. The phone number is 918-794-1090 and the website is junipertulsa.com.