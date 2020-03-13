Justin Thompson

Chef-proprietor Justin Thompson has announced take-home curbside service at Juniper Restaurant and PRHYME: Downtown Steakhouse due to coronavirus concerns. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

In response to coronavirus concerns, PRHYME: Downtown Steakhouse and Juniper Restaurant are offering take-home curbside service, beginning Friday, March 13.

Diners may call in their orders, and the food will be brought to their vehicles when they arrive.

The restaurants are part of the JTR Group, headed by chef-proprietor Justin Thompson.

PRHYME is located at 111 N. Main St. The phone number is 918-794-7700 and the website is prhymetulsa.com.

Juniper is located at 324 E. Third St. The phone number is 918-794-1090 and the website is junipertulsa.com.

Scott Cherry

918-581-8463

scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ScottCherryTW

Tags

Scene Writer

Scott is in his second tour of duty with the Tulsa World. He was a sports writer during his first stop. Since returning to the World in 1992, he has been the food writer and now restaurant critic and wine columnist. Phone: 918-581-8463