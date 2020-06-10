The long-awaited opening of Kai Vietnamese Cuisine downtown is scheduled Thursday, June 11, on the ground floor of the Executive Center building at 201 W. Fifth St., according to its Facebook page.
The restaurant will be operated by four Tran sisters, Linh, Kally, Marie and Ada. They are the children of Cuong “Billy” and Dia Tran, who escaped communist Vietnam, settled in Tulsa and founded Viet Huong restaurant almost 30 years ago.
Billy Tran died three years ago, and the family sold Viet Huong. The sisters announced in May 2019 that they were banding together to open Kai Vietnamese Cuisine. Numerous construction delays held up the opening until now.
Kai features a variety of dishes, including pho, vermicelli, fried and steamed rice, appetizers, vegetarian, noodles and stir-fries.
The restaurant is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-582-0200.