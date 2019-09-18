Kitchen 66 has selected nine new food businesses for its Fall 2019 Launch Program at Mother Road Market.
The group will participate in an educational program over the next four months that combines a comprehensive curriculum with practical experience, sales opportunities and access to commercial kitchen space.
The participants:
• Vincent Barnett and Mike Tellez of Fuego Farm, a company producing hot sauces with locally grown hot peppers.
• Ian Colver and Hailee Truesdell of True Kitchen, a plant-based fusion concept, with all food being made from scratch.
• Pamela Hoover of Pamales Tamales, a Mexican cuisine catering company that features more than 25 tamale flavors.
• Jamie Annette Lee of Jamie James Kitchen and Catering, a food business focused on catering and providing healthful meal prep options to the north Tulsa community.
• Caroyn Piguet and Scott Osborn of Vinita FFA Catering, a farm-to-fork catering company utilizing organically grown produce from the Vinita FFA chapter’s garden.
• Adriana Prieto and Alejandro Prieto of Sobremesa, a food truck concept based on Latin flavors and featuring specialty empanadas.
• Tashika Thompson of Fruit Head LLC, a concept embodying all things fruit, including fruit pizza, parfaits and chocolate-covered fruit, plus food art classes.
• Ronnie Watchorn of American Inheritance, a chocolate company that combines traditional American confections with Belgian-quality techniques.
• Guaneka Williams of Elegance Dessert Bar, a concept that will feature traditional desserts, as well as custom creations.
Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., is a nonprofit food hall development by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. Kitchen 66 operates the Kitchen 66 Takeover Café and Kitchen 66 General Store inside Mother Road Market.