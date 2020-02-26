Twelve new food businesses have been selected for the Kitchen 66 Spring 2020 Launch Program, located at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
The diverse group of food entrepreneurs will partake in an educational program over the next four months that combines a comprehensive curriculum with practical experience, sales opportunities and access to commercial kitchen space.
The 2020 Launch Program participants:
• Alejandro Ayala of Velvet Masa, ancient foods meeting the 21st-century kitchen to create new standards and amazing flavors. Focusing on mesoamerican cuisine and fusion from farm to table with Oaxacan tamales and unique hot sauce.
• LaQuintha Brown and partner-son Onifade R. E. Colbert III of Onifades Cookie Co., a bakery with a long-term vision of creating a brick-and-mortar location including a bakery and community gardens to address food desert neighborhoods in Tulsa. Onifade is Kitchen 66's youngest member at age 12.
• Ann Davis of That Pie Chick, homemade pot pies ready to take or ready to bake.
• Kari Gastelum of Hempy Bites LLC, prepackaged ingredients for create-your-own, superfood protein balls, specific to dietary choices or restrictions.
• Andrew Paul Lanig of L&L Tea Co., a loose-leaf tea provider making custom blends out of high-quality ingredients and tea sources.
• Maria Morris and partner Michelle Hughes of Belle’s Bakery, a small-batch catering service with a vision to build resilience in women through inclusive employment, culinary training and empowerment.
• Shelby Remy and partner Spencer Snow of Salt and Vinegar, an affordable and approachable upscale food experience creating a modern and inviting way to eat nostalgic comfort food made from scratch.
• Charlotte Shores of Sugar by Charlotte, a boutique dessert shop specializing in individual gourmet desserts, from tarts and cheesecakes to bombes and plated desserts.
• Regina Striplin of Smart Whoopies, inspired by Maine's popular whoopie pies, Regina is bringing this soft, pillowy cake-cookie filled with light, fluffy, sweet cream to Tulsa.
• Faith Walker of Curds and Whey Gourmet, a cheese and sandwich shop offering homemade cheeses (dairy and vegan) and creating beautiful and tasty food for gatherings and events.
• Rico Yarbrough of K.A.Y.’s Kitchen, homemade Southern cuisine with a twist to create “art on a plate.”
• Niccqueta Yattara of Graneauxla, delicious, healthy snacks with tastes of New Orleans.
“It is a constant source of inspiration for our program to see the Tulsa food scene develop and expand with fresh concepts,” Kitchen 66 Program Director Robbie Wing said in a release.
Mother Road Market is a nonprofit food hall development by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.