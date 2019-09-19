Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy is bringing its farm-to-table dining experience to Tulsa.
According to its Facebook page, “We’re excited to announce our new urban extension in Tulsa coming sometime in January 2020: FarmBar! 32 seats at 18th & Boston. Open for dinner only, with our multi-course tasting menu featuring agricultural cuisine of Oklahoma.
“Have no fear, the full farm and cabin experience at Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy in Depew will continue as usual.”
Owners Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford have held weekend dinners in a log cabin on a farm just outside Depew off Oklahoma 66 since 2009. They recently took reservations for October through December, and most sold out within a day.
According to its Facebook page, a few seats remain for the Oct. 25 plant-based dinner. To check availability and make reservations, go to the Tock reservation system at exploretock.com/livingkitchen.
Italian wine dinner scheduled at Biga
Wine rep Jillian Vandaveer will host a dinner featuring Italian wines from importer Neil Empson at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Wines will include Vermentino di Sardegna Villa Solais (Sardinia), Il Feuduccio Montepulciano d' Abruzzo Fonte Venna and La Masseria Primitivo (Puglia).
They will be paired with Sardinian fish soup, lasagne Abruzzese, eggplant Parmesan and cannoli tart.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.