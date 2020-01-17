Lotus Sandwich Eatery & Bar, 111 N. Main St. in the Tulsa Arts District, has closed.
Owners Angie and Tom Green said they are looking to sell the business.
They said health issues with their parents and raising two children at home figured into the decision to close Lotus.
The Greens also currently operate IDL Ballroom, Enso and Unicorn Club in the Blue Dome District and were the organizers of the former Dfest music festival.
“After my father’s passing in December of 2019, my husband and I realized that we are exhausted and that we don’t have the energy or the time to dedicate to Lotus and provide the necessary passion to successfully run the business,” Angie said in a Facebook post. “We have decided to sell Lotus after careful consideration of all of our alternatives.
“Thank you to all of our wonderful customers who have supported us the past two years and consistently given us raving 5-star reviews and the well-deserved thanks to our staff for a wonderful job. We believe we can find the right owner-operator who can either continue to evolve and improve Lotus, or someone who can create a new concept that will serve this beautiful neighborhood and all of the wonderful people here.”
Tom Green left a window open for future plans.
“It’s a good decision for our family,” he said in a phone interview. “We will put another project together later in life. Just got to focus on us now.”
Business inquiries may be sent to tom@idlquadgroup.com.