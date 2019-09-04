Lowood Modern Woodfire Restaurant, a new restaurant in the East Village downtown, will open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The restaurant is located next door to Hodges Bend at 817 E. Third St. It will feature hand-made pastas, a wood-fire grill and oven, small plates, salads, desserts and an extensive wine list.
The Hodges Bend partners — John Gaberino, Noah Bush, T.C. LeRoy and chef Ian Van Anglen — teamed to acquire the former Girouard Vines space about a year and a half ago. Until then, Hodges Bend, a coffee and wine shop, had been serving food out of a truck parked outside.
Some of the Girouard space was used to expand the Hodges Bend kitchen and the remaining was dedicated to Lowood.
Outside the back door is a huge patio space with a fireplace. Initially the space will have six 6-top tables and furniture to lounge in around the fireplace. A bocci ball court is located between two rows of grape vines left over from Girouard Vines, and raised gardens will grow herbs and heirloom tomatoes for the kitchen.
Van Anglen and chef Austin Plumlee will head up the kitchen.
Lowood will be open for dinner Monday-Saturday. The phone number is 918-960-7349.
The owners hoped to have their Tock online reservation system up and running prior to the opening.