Mack’s Wings, 782 E. Pine St., has scheduled grand-opening ceremonies Saturday, Nov. 9, with a ribbon cutting, giveaways and a grand prize drawing for a free monthly combo for a year.
Onifade’s Cookie Co. also will hand out free cookies while they last.
The ribbon cutting will begin at 10:45 a.m. The doors will open at 11 a.m., and guests are welcome to drop by any time until closing at 8 p.m.
Mack’s Wings is owned by Kimberly and Michael Manning. It offers a line of traditional and gourmet wings.
Regular hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. The phone number is 918-551-7626.