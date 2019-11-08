Mack’s Wings, 782 E. Pine St., has scheduled grand-opening ceremonies Saturday, Nov. 9, with a ribbon cutting, giveaways and a grand prize drawing for a free monthly combo for a year.

Onifade’s Cookie Co. also will hand out free cookies while they last.

The ribbon cutting will begin at 10:45 a.m. The doors will open at 11 a.m., and guests are welcome to drop by any time until closing at 8 p.m.

Mack’s Wings is owned by Kimberly and Michael Manning. It offers a line of traditional and gourmet wings.

Regular hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. The phone number is 918-551-7626.

Scott Cherry

918-581-8463

scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ScottCherryTW

Tags

Scene Writer

Scott is in his second tour of duty with the Tulsa World. He was a sports writer during his first stop. Since returning to the World in 1992, he has been the food writer and now restaurant critic and wine columnist. Phone: 918-581-8463