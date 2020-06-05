Merritt’s Bakery is one of 10 bakeries around the country being honored by Dawn Foods’ “Donuts for Good” program, which shines a light on the positive deeds bakers do in their local communities.
Merritt’s will receive $5,000 from Dawn Foods, a bakery ingredients and manufacturing supplier, to donate to the charity of its choice. Merritt’s said it will donate the money to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
The announcement was made on Friday, June 5, which also is National Donut Day. Merritt’s owner Larry Merritt said the bakery also will donate 20% of its proceeds Friday to the Salvation Army.
Other bakeries honored were Cookie Cupboard Gourmet Dough, Valley View, Ohio; Dimare Pastry Shop, Stamford, Connecticut; Famous Donuts, Fort Worth, Texas; Gibson Donuts, Memphis, Tennessee; Miss Angels Heavenly Pies, Mount Airy, North Carolina; Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken, Miami, Florida; Pasticcini Bakery, Weymouth, Massachusetts; Smallcakes Baltimore, Annapolis, Maryland, and Tortilleria Sonora, Des Moines, Iowa.
Sardinian wine dinner slated Monday at Biga
Wine rep Ashley Flores will host a dinner featuring wines from Sella & Mosca in Sardinia at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Sela and Mosca is known for its premium wines made exclusively from estate-grown grapes. The dinner will include one white wine and two reds.
They will be paired with seafood cous cous with saffron, chicken and mushroom Marsala, lamb cacciatore and Sardinian ricotta cake with honey and almonds.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.