Paula Deen, restaurateur, television personality and author, opened a new restaurant Monday, Sept. 2, in Branson, Missouri.

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is located on the north end of Branson Landing.

The 15,696-square-foot restaurant features Southern-style recipes pulled from Deen’s cookbooks.

“Opening a door to a new restaurant never gets old,” Deen said in a news release. “I had the opportunity to visit Branson, and I knew it would be a perfect fit .”

Guests enter and exit through a Paula Deen retail store.

Deen also has Family Kitchen locations in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Destin, Florida; Panama City Beach, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

