Kevin Nashan, award-winning chef-proprietor of Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co. in the Blue Dome District, is celebrating one year in Tulsa and revealed plans Wednesday for a new concept in the former Bramble space.
The adjoining space to Peacemaker, 313 E. Second St., has been used primarily for storage since the restaurant opened Sept. 13 last year.
“The new restaurant is going to be near and dear to my heart,” Nashan said by phone from St. Louis, where he operates the original Peacemaker and Sidney Street Café. “It will take me back to my family roots in Santa Fe.”
Nashan was reared in Santa Fe, where his family owned a beloved northern New Mexican restaurant, La Tertulia, for 27 years. It was founded by his Hispanic grandfather in 1972.
Nashan said the build out on the new restaurant won’t begin until after the first of the year, and it likely will open in the spring.
To celebrate Peacemaker’s first year in Tulsa, the restaurant will offer $1 oysters and a complimentary champagne toast (one per customer) all day Friday, Sept. 13.
“The town has fully supported us, and we are super grateful,” Nashan said. “It’s been fun, and I really appreciate other chefs who have reached out to help us, like Tuck Curren (Biga, Duet), Robert Merrifield (Polo Grill, Tucci’s), all the people at McNellie’s and other restaurant people around town.”
Nashan said the employees, including chef de cuisine Brian Green, who moved to Tulsa from St. Louis last year have settled into their new surroundings.
“The community has embraced them, and they feel at home now,” he said.
Nashan was named Best Chef: Midwest in 2017 by the James Beard Foundation, a national nonprofit organization based in New York City and dedicated to culinary excellence. The coveted awards are presented annually.
