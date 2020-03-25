Polo Grill

The Polo Grill in Utica Square is offering tailgate dining in the parking lot with music from Mark Bruner. Tulsa World file

 JAMES GIBBARD

The Polo Grill in Utica Square is offering tailgate dinners for two in the parking lot in front of the restaurant.

The dinners are being offered 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday (March 25-28).

"Think of it dining drive-in style, and Mark Bruner will be on hand to perform," chef-proprietor Robert Merrifield said.

Guests may choose one of two five-course menus, and both are a bargain at the longtime fine dining restaurant.

Six Feet Apart includes lobster bisque, spinach and strawberry salad, lime bacon-wrapped prawns, 7-ounce beef tenderloin, bone-in Frenched chicken and crème brulee for $85.

Quarantine Crazy includes oven-roasted tomato bisque, Caesar salad, 14-ounce New York strip steak, Asian prime bone-in pork chop, artisanal cheeses and mixed berry crème brulee for $95.

Reservations are required. For reservations, call 918-744-4280.

Polo Grill is located on the east side of Utica Square Shopping Center, 21st Street and Utica Avenue.

Scott Cherry

918-581-8463

scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ScottCherryTW

