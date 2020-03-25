The Polo Grill in Utica Square is offering tailgate dinners for two in the parking lot in front of the restaurant.
The dinners are being offered 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday (March 25-28).
"Think of it dining drive-in style, and Mark Bruner will be on hand to perform," chef-proprietor Robert Merrifield said.
Guests may choose one of two five-course menus, and both are a bargain at the longtime fine dining restaurant.
Six Feet Apart includes lobster bisque, spinach and strawberry salad, lime bacon-wrapped prawns, 7-ounce beef tenderloin, bone-in Frenched chicken and crème brulee for $85.
Quarantine Crazy includes oven-roasted tomato bisque, Caesar salad, 14-ounce New York strip steak, Asian prime bone-in pork chop, artisanal cheeses and mixed berry crème brulee for $95.
Reservations are required. For reservations, call 918-744-4280.
Polo Grill is located on the east side of Utica Square Shopping Center, 21st Street and Utica Avenue.
Restaurants offering curbside service following closures