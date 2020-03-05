Living Kitchen

Linda Ford, co-owner of Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy near Depew, leads a group of diners on a tour of the farm in 2017. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy will begin taking reservations for its April, May and June weekend dinners at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 7.

The dinners are served in a log cabin near Depew, and each holds about 30 diners. They sell out fast.

To be prepared, create a Tock reservation page account if you don’t already have one; it’s the only avenue to make reservations. Tock will allow reservations for one to six people.

Themes for the April-June dinners include “Cabin in the Woods,” “Shades of Spring,” “Humble Pie,” “Planted!” “Field and Forest,” “Nord” and “Pecking, Rooting, Grazing.”

Costs are $110 per person, plus tax and 5% service charge. The price includes dinner, non-alcoholic beverages and gratuity. Diners may bring their own beer or wine.

Living Kitchen is owned and operated by chef Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford. They also are scheduled to open a new restaurant, FarmBar, in downtown Tulsa in the near future.

For more detailed information, go to livingkitchenfarmanddairy.com.

Scott Cherry

918-581-8463

scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ScottCherryTW

Tags

Scene Writer

Scott is in his second tour of duty with the Tulsa World. He was a sports writer during his first stop. Since returning to the World in 1992, he has been the food writer and now restaurant critic and wine columnist. Phone: 918-581-8463