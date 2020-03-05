Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy will begin taking reservations for its April, May and June weekend dinners at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
The dinners are served in a log cabin near Depew, and each holds about 30 diners. They sell out fast.
To be prepared, create a Tock reservation page account if you don’t already have one; it’s the only avenue to make reservations. Tock will allow reservations for one to six people.
Themes for the April-June dinners include “Cabin in the Woods,” “Shades of Spring,” “Humble Pie,” “Planted!” “Field and Forest,” “Nord” and “Pecking, Rooting, Grazing.”
Costs are $110 per person, plus tax and 5% service charge. The price includes dinner, non-alcoholic beverages and gratuity. Diners may bring their own beer or wine.
Living Kitchen is owned and operated by chef Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford. They also are scheduled to open a new restaurant, FarmBar, in downtown Tulsa in the near future.
For more detailed information, go to livingkitchenfarmanddairy.com.