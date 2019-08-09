The original downtown location for Joe Momma’s Pizza finally has a new tenant.
Marcus Cloud, a veteran of Tulsa’s bar scene, will open Ripley’s Bar & Grill at 112 S. Elgin Ave.
“We hope to be open some time in the fall,” Cloud said Friday. “We will have some simple food, like wings, and plenty of televisions.”
Founder Blake Ewing moved Joe Momma’s from south Tulsa to the downtown spot in 2012. The building was destroyed by fire in July 2015 and has been vacant since.
Joe Momma’s resurfaced at 303 E. First St. and lasted about a year before closing in December 2018. That space still is for lease, according to a sign in the window.
Oregon winemaker to host Biga dinner
Winemaker Barnaby Tuttle of Teutonic Wine Co. in Oregon will host a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Tuttle, who has been described as having a larger than life personality, will pour his Teutonic Willamette Valley riesling, Teutonic Seafoam white pinot noir and Teutonic red blend (80% gerwurztraminer, 20% pinot noir).
They will be paired with whitefish escabeche, crawfish, bacon and jalapeno mac and cheese with fried Gulf oyster, chicken tikka masala and blueberry mousse.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.