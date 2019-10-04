Eight Mother Road Market merchants will participate in a slider showdown at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Participants will receive a taster plate with eight sliders, a judge button, a fountain drink and a chance to win door prizes from The Nest and Mythic Press. They also will vote for most innovative, best overall and best presentation.
Merchants will be Andolini’s, Bodhi’s Bowl, Chicken and the Wolf, Howdy Burger, Oklahoma Joe’s Bar-B-Cue, Chriche Slider Rider, Metropolis and Umami Fries.
Tickets are $30 per person. They are available through eventbrite.com.
Biga dinner to feature Italian wines
Wine rep Brian Garner will host a dinner featuring Marchesi Incisa della Rocchetta wines from Piedmont, Italy, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
The winery dates to the mid-1800s. Wines at the dinner will include Rorero Arneis, Futurosa Piedmont Rosato, Wine-Sant’ Emiliano Barbera d’ Asti Superiore and Felice Moscato d’ Asti.
They will be paired with spicy shrimp on polenta, tomato and basil risotto, brasato al Barolo and Gianduja mousse.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.
Featured video