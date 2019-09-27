Soul City Gastropub & Music House, 1621 E. 11th St., is closing. Owners Amy and Kevin Smith plan to open a new venue in downtown Jenks.
According to Soul City’s Facebook:
“Amy and I have made the decision with our investors to close Soul City. This has been a hard decision to make. Life is about seasons and change, and business is no different. Nothing lasts forever. We are deeply grateful for the support and love from our music community, family, friends and investors.”
Live music shows will go as scheduled this weekend, and a grand finale show is slated Oct. 18 with the touring Tulsa Revue.
This weekend’s shows include Susan Herendon and her Fighting the Forces of Evil Happy Hour at 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 27), followed by Carter Sampson at 9 p.m.
Rhythms of Shaun Munday will play at 9 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday includes the Dustin Pittsley Blues Brunch at 1:30 p.m. and a night performance by Rhythm Funk & Reggae with Travis Fite.
The next and final show will be Oct. 18 with the Tulsa Revue, featuring John Fullbright, Paul Benjaman, Jacob Tovar and Jesse Aycock backed by other Tulsa musicians.
The Facebook post adds:
“Many of you have asked about the future. We were approached a few months ago to start a new venue on Main Street in Jenks and we’re happy to announce that construction is underway and we hope to be open in a few months. Amy and I have always pioneered new areas, from our three years at 818 on Third Street (Studio 818, an art studio) to six years at Soul City to now full circle return to Jenks where it all started for us booking bands at RiverWalk in 2011.”