A swanky new restaurant and cigar lounge, Cardinal Club, is coming to south Tulsa.
It will be in the former The Wine Loft and TWL Bistro space at 7890 E. 106th Place (Memorial Drive and 106th Place) and has a target opening date of Feb. 1.
“It will be open to anyone 21 and over, but it also will have memberships for $100 a month,” owner Travis Davidson said. “The membership gets lunch access guaranteed, which is good for business professionals, and you can rent a private wine locker or cigar locker.
“If there is a favorite wine or cigar that we don’t have, we will order it and put it in your locker with a less-than-usual markup.”
Davidson said members also will get a discount on dinner items and will have first access for reservations for special days, such as Easter, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.
Carla Cousins, former executive sous chef at Bodean Seafood and Bull in the Alley, will be executive chef.
“The star of the menu will be a smoked tomahawk rib-eye,” Davidson said. “We also will have fresh fish and a little pasta. We will keep it simple but really good.”
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. More details are available on the Cardinal Club website and Facebook page.
Davidson also owns Treys Bar & Grill, just around the corner from the Cardinal Club.