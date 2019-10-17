Tacos 4 Life, a restaurant dedicated to helping to erase world hunger, is scheduled to open Friday, Oct. 25, at 10732 S. Memorial Drive.
This will be the first Oklahoma location for the Arkansas-based regional chain.
For every taco, quesadilla, salad, nachos or rice bowl sold, Tacos 4 Life donates 24 cents to Feed My Starving Children. Twenty-four cents is equivalent to the cost of one meal for a hungry child. Earlier this year, Tacos 4 Life reached the 10 million meals raised milestone.
“It is a special accomplishment for our team when we have the opportunity to bring our brand and mission to a new state,” Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a news release. “We are honored to continue spreading our meal-for-meal concept across the country. Tulsa will have the opportunity to change many children’s lives while enjoying some great food.”
Tacos 4 Life offers a wide variety of tacos, in addition to salads, rice bowls, nachos, quesadillas and dips.
The Tulsa restaurant will be the 16th store in the chain, which also has locations in Arkansas, Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Rutherford Ranch wines to highlight Biga dinner
Gary Bodine, South Central regional manager for Rutherford Ranch Winery in Napa Valley, California, will host a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Wines will include Rutherford Ranch chardonnay, Scott Family Russian River pinot noir and Two Range Napa red blend.
They will be paired with roasted pears with prosciutto, veal cannelloni with porcini bechamel, braised pork with chestnuts and sweet potatoes, and pumpkin cheesecake.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.